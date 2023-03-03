Millington School Board President Resigns Over Allegations He Got Students Drunk

The president of the Millington Community Schools Board of Education has resigned following allegations he got students drunk at his home.

A Facebook post by a group called Millington Home Town News claimed board president Gary Shreve hosted a party for students and provided alcohol to them, then kicked them out if they got sick. Shreve has denied the allegations, though has admitted his son had a party at their home and drugs and alcohol were not allowed, though some students broke the rules.

Shreve resigned Wednesday at a special board meeting. It isn’t clear if a new president was chosen.