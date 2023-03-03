WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Millington School Board President Resigns Over Allegations He Got Students Drunk

By News Desk
March 3, 2023 7:00AM EST
The president of the Millington Community Schools Board of Education has resigned following allegations he got students drunk at his home.

A Facebook post by a group called Millington Home Town News claimed board president Gary Shreve hosted a party for students and provided alcohol to them, then kicked them out if they got sick. Shreve has denied the allegations, though has admitted his son had a party at their home and drugs and alcohol were not allowed, though some students broke the rules.

Shreve resigned Wednesday at a special board meeting. It isn’t clear if a new president was chosen.

