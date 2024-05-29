Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi

▶ Watch Video: Bon Jovi | 60 Minutes Archive

It’s official – “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have tied the knot. Bongiovi’s father, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed the two wed last weekend in an interview with CBS News partner BBC.

Rumors have been swirling in recent days that Brown and Bongiovi had officially married, and when Bon Jovi went onto the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, he shed some light on the situation.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic,” the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer said. “It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is as happy as can be. And yeah, it’s true.”

Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, were engaged last year and have been together since 2021. The couple has yet to confirm the wedding themselves.

A source told the tabloid The Sun that parents for both of the newlyweds were in attendance and that they are planning to have a bigger ceremony later in the year. Photos obtained by People Magazine show the couple out shopping in the Hamptons on May 24, seemingly with wedding bands on. Brown had previously said that she wouldn’t want a highly-publicized ceremony.

“There are only so many moments in life that you get only once,” she told WWD last August. “And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.”