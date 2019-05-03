Mill And Resurface Projects Set To Start In Saginaw

Saginaw Assistant City Engineer Greg Kray

Spring means Mill and Resurface road repairs in Saginaw. Assistant City Engineer Gregory Kray says about $1,100,000 in federal pass through money will pay for the upgrades. Kray emphasized access to local homes and businesses will be maintained. Kray added work will start May 20th and should wrap up about July 12th, weather permitting.

Sites include West Genesee from North Carolina to Hanchett plus North  Wheeler, South Elm and South Woodbridge all from Gratiot to Brockway. There’s also Congress from Brenner to North Charles,  East Remington from Sheridan to Owen, South Jefferson from Rust  to Remington and North 5th from Wadsworth to Washington.

