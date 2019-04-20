Milk and Grain Marketing Series 2018-2019

June 18, 2019 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Isabella County Building, Room 320 200 N. Main Street Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Contact: Paul Gross, 989-317-4079
Dec. 18, 2018; March 19, 2019; June 18, 2019; Sept. 17, 2019
10 a.m. – noon.
Isabella County Building, Room 320
200 N. Main Street
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Cost: $400/farm for series
Agriculture markets are more volatile than ever. For most farms, profits are largely determined by how well you market your production. Now more than ever your farm’s future success depends on your ability to understand the markets and use the basic marketing tools.
Fred Hinkley, retired MSU Extension educator and marketing specialist, will provide an insight and outlook on the milk and grain markets, and suggest strategies to minimize financial risk.
Related Topic Areas
Osceola County, Clare County, Gladwin County, Mecosta County, Isabella County, Gratiot County, Wheat, Sugarbeets, Soybeans, Small Grains, Dry Beans, Corn, Farm Business Management, Field Crops, Dairy