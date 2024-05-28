Military plane goes down near Albuquerque airport; pilot hospitalized

▶ Watch Video: 5/28: CBS Morning News

A military aircraft crashed Tuesday afternoon near New Mexico’s Albuquerque International Sunport, airport authorities said.

The crash occurred near the airfield on the southside of the Sunport, the airport reported on social media. The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was conscious and is being transported to a nearby hospital, the airport said.

“Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders who arrived to the scene. Praying for the pilot,” Albuquerque’s Mayor Tim Keller said on social media.

The Kirtland Air Force Base, which is located just southeast of the Sunport, confirmed to CBS News that a crash had occurred, but provided no details. Aerial footage from KOB-TV showed local firefighters dousing the wreckage.

The type of plane involved was not immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.