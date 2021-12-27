Military Medical Personnel to Assist Covenant, Other Hospitals an Additional 30 Days

Covenant Healthcare and other hospitals utilizing help from the military to treat COVID-19 patients will see an extension of their stay.
Military medical personnel were sent to Covenant, Beaumont Hospitals and Spectrum Health for 30 days to assist local health care teams who are under staffed and dealing with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Covenant received a 22 member medical team to assist for 30 days.
Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced those teams will stay for another 30 days, and a fourth medical team will be sent to Mercy Health in Muskegon. There may be additional extensions in the future, up to 60 additional days, if cases of the coronavirus continue to remain high or increase.