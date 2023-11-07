Mike Bacigalupo Removed from Several Bay City Organizations; No Details As to Why

Rumors are swirling around why a prominent Bay City figure has been cut off from several organizations.

The Bay City manager has confirmed Mike Bacigalupo was terminated from the position of Special Events Coordinator on November 1. Bacigalupo held several other jobs, including the Director of the Downtown Development Authority, COO of the State Theater and Director of the Bay County Historical Museum. It has also been confirmed the State Theater and The DDA have terminated Bacigalupo as well. In addition, the United Way of Bay County has cut ties with him, after he and his wife were recently made co-chairs of the United Way’s fundraising campaign.

None of the organizations have provided details as to why he was removed from those positions. Bacigalupo himself has declined to comment. The Historical Museum has not commented on whether or not Bacigalupo is still a part of that organization.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is referring all questions about a possible investigation back to City Hall, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department has said no criminal investigations are underway.