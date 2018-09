Mike Avery was in studio on the Art Lewis Show with guest host, Charlie Rood, on Friday, September 7

Mike talked about the Mid-Michigan Outdoor Expo coming Saturday, September 15, CWD, Antler Point Restrictions, and more…

Segment 1 (runs 11:03)

Segment 2 (runs 9:25)

Segment 3 (runs 7:46)

Segment 4 (runs 5:40)