Mikaela Shiffrin out early in second Olympic race in a row

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Two time Olympic gold medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin bowed out early from her second straight race at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. Shiffrin missed a gate early in the slalom event, disqualifying her from the race.

After the mistake, the 26-year-old skied off to the side of the course and sat down in the snow for an extended period of time.

Shiffrin also crashed out early in her first event, the giant slalom, on Monday.

Shiffrin still has three events to go, and one more Olympic gold medal would give her the most for any American alpine skier.