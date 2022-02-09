      Weather Alert

Mikaela Shiffrin out early in second Olympic race in a row

CBS News
Feb 8, 2022 @ 10:13pm

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Two time Olympic gold medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin bowed out early from her second straight race at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. Shiffrin missed a gate early in the slalom event, disqualifying her from the race.

After the mistake, the 26-year-old skied off to the side of the course and sat down in the snow for an extended period of time. 

Shiffrin also crashed out early in her first event, the giant slalom, on Monday.

Shiffrin still has three events to go, and one more Olympic gold medal would give her the most for any American alpine skier.

Popular Posts
Department of State Revokes Saginaw Vehicle Dealer’s License
Chase Ends with Patrol Vehicle Crash; Two Caught
MyMichigan Medical Center Names Future Cancer Center
McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Relax Visitor Restrictions
Man Claims Child is Kidnapped, Then Lights Car on Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On