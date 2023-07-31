WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Migrant workers injured in apparent intentional hit-and-run, police say

By CBS News
July 30, 2023 11:12PM EDT
Six migrant workers were injured in what appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in Lincolnton, North Carolina, police said Sunday.

The migrants were hit by a black SUV outside a Walmart around 1:17 p.m. Sunday, the Lincolnton Police Department said. They were taken to a local hospital and none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to police. 

Police could not immediately identify the vehicle or the driver, who was described as an older white male. Police said a motive was also still under investigation.

