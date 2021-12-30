Midnight on Main Returns to Midland

Midland’s New Year’s Eve party, Midnight on Main, is moving forward this year.
The annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. It’s proceeding as planned this year, despite the surge in COVID-19 numbers statewide. The event will take place at Dow Diamond starting at 7:00 p.m. The event features both a DJ and the band Jedi Mind Trip. General Admission and VIP tickets are available. Food, beer, wine and mixed drinks are available but are not included in the price of general admission. Organizers are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The event is for adults 21 and older. For ticket prices and more information, visit midnightonmain.info or the event’s Facebook page.