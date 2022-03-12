MidMichigan Hospitals Recognized for Patient Safety Excellence

Two mid-Michigan hospitals have been recognized for patient safety.
Covenant Healthcare and MyMichigan Health are recipients of the 2022 Economic Alliance for Michigan Patient Safety Awards, recognizing hospitals in Michigan consistently performing high marks and improvements in patient safety and quality of care.
This marks the seventh year for the awards.
Hospitals can achieve two different awards: the Excellence Award and the Improvement Award. To be considered for an award, hospitals must have participated in the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to transparency. The Leapfrog Group is the nation’s premier advocate of transparency in health care-collecting, analyzing, and disseminating data to inform value-based purchasing and improved decision-making. Covenant and MyMichigan Health both received the Excellence Award.
