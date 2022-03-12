      Weather Alert

MidMichigan Hospitals Recognized for Patient Safety Excellence

News Desk
Mar 12, 2022 @ 7:00am
source: Covenant HealthCare

Two mid-Michigan hospitals have been recognized for patient safety.

Covenant Healthcare and MyMichigan Health are recipients of the 2022 Economic Alliance for Michigan Patient Safety Awards, recognizing hospitals in Michigan consistently performing high marks and improvements in patient safety and quality of care.

This marks the seventh year for the awards.

Hospitals can achieve two different awards: the Excellence Award and the Improvement Award. To be considered for an award, hospitals must have participated in the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to transparency. The Leapfrog Group is the nation’s premier advocate of transparency in health care-collecting, analyzing, and disseminating data to inform value-based purchasing and improved decision-making. Covenant and MyMichigan Health both received the Excellence Award.

Other hospital systems around the state which received Excellence Awards include:

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Jackson
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township
  • Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron
  • Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital, Greenville
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
  • UP Health System – Portage, Hancock

Two hospitals earned the Improvement Award:

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo
  • Ascension Genesys Hospital, Grand Blanc
