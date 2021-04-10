MidMichigan Health Set To Acquire Sault Ste. Marie Hospital
MidMichigan Health-Midland (source: Mid Michigan Health)
MidMichigan Health is in final talks to acquire War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie.
Over the past several months; the hospital had been narrowing down potential partners to work with, and the War Memorial board of trustees approved a non-binding letter of intent with MidMichigan Health mid-day Friday.
The Midland based healthcare group already covers a 23-county region with medical centers in Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Midland, Mt. Pleasant and West Branch; while providing urgent care, home health, virtual care, medical office, and physician services among 30 other specialty programs.
Dr. David Jahn, President and CEO of War Memorial Hospital says “Health care has-and-continues to evolve, and we want to ensure we are positioned successfully to give our patients and community the very best care they deserve.”
He added partnership options were carefully reviewed and MidMichigan Health ended up being a perfect fit.