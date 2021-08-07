MidMichigan Health Purchasing, Renovating Former Midland Mall Sears

The former Sears building in the Midland Mall has been purchased by MidMichigan Health.
Building renovations are expected to begin this fall, and completed by spring 2022.
Plans presented by the healthcare provider say the building will be updated to incorporate office space, flexible co-working space, a large conference space for retreats or department meetings, and hoteling offices for employees who work remotely or at another MidMichigan subsidiary.
When complete, the building will include space for about 250 employees, including several departments who were displaced in 2020’s flood of the Midland area- like I.T. support, and billing and purchasing departments.
The added space will also create more patient parking as well as move employees from the Towsley Building on the main medical campus to make room for construction crews to begin work on the new Comprehensive Cancer Center.