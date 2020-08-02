MidMichigan Health Heart and Vascular Center Takes Shape
source: MidMichigan Health
Construction on MidMichigan’s new 170,700-square-foot Heart and Vascular Center is underway. The exterior’s stone veneer is more than 80 percent complete, the interior metal framing is nearly finished and installation of the front aluminum and glass has begun. In the near future, Three Rivers Corporation will be delivering a topping-off beam for employees to sign before installation.
Once complete, the Heart and Vascular Center will consolidate all of medical center’s heart and vascular physician offices and specialty clinics. It will also house cardiac rehabilitation services and provide streamlined access to cardiovascular testing, as well as interventional and surgical heart and vascular services.
MidMichigan Health officials said the project is slated for completion late fall 2020. Several heart and vascular offices have already relocated to the first floor of the Center, including electrophysiology, cardiovascular surgery, vascular surgery, and cardiovascular research and clinical trial.