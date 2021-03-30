MidMichigan Health Administers 50,000th Vaccine Dose
(Photo provided by MidMichigan Health)
MidMichigan Health has reached a milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 virus.
The health system administered its 50,000th Coronavirus vaccine dose during its most recent vaccination clinics held last week (March 22nd-26th).
Dr. Lydia Watson (M.D.), Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President for MidMichigan Health, says “We know that this vaccine has given our communities the hope we have been waiting for and we intend on ensuring all those that need a vaccine will receive one.”
Since vaccine distribution began in December, MidMichigan Health’s vaccine teams have held nearly 300 clinics in Alpena, Gladwin, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, and West Branch.
In addition to those clinics, the Michigan State Health Department announced MidMichigan Health was among 22 pilot projects statewide to be awarded 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to help enhance the state’s vaccine equity strategy.
As a result of that project, in collaboration with the Senior Services of Alpena and the Council on Aging, a team of MidMichigan Health volunteers recently delivered vaccine to homebound citizens ages 50+ in the Alpena and West Branch areas on March 26th.
Future vaccine clinics are being planned to continue its services to the most vulnerable populations in the coming month.