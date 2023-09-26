MidMichigan College Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

MidMichigan College, in partnership with Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, Central Michigan University, Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways, and 7th Generation, is hosting an event focused on honoring the past, present, and futures of Native peoples and celebrating the cultural contributions of Native peoples on Indigenous Peoples Day.

The event will take place on the Mt. Pleasant Campus from 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. October 9 in the school’s Community Room, and will feature several leaders of several Michigan Tribes, plus federal, state, and local representatives. The event will also feature Elder’s Prayers and Blessings, Drum Circles and Dances, Seven Grandfather Teachings, Anishinaabe Principles of Character, and a Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways traveling exhibit.

For more information, visit midmich.edu/indigenous-peoples-day.