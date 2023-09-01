MidMichigan Children’s Museum Reopens Water Attraction Gallery

The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw is reopening one of its most popular attractions: the Water, Water Everywhere gallery.

The gallery originally began with the opening of the museum in 2008. It allows children to control the flow and direction of water by building with pipes, going fishing, and racing boats. Now kids can continue to experience all of those things with some new elements as well. A new fishing hole, a new window graphic, and even a new fish tank and fish are part of the attractions. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held September 14 at 5:00 P.M. for the grand reopening of the gallery.

The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum is located at 315 West Genesee Avenue.