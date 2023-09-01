WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MidMichigan Children’s Museum Reopens Water Attraction Gallery

By News Desk
September 1, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
MidMichigan Children’s Museum Reopens Water Attraction Gallery
(source: MMCM)
(source: MMCM)

The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw is reopening one of its most popular attractions: the Water, Water Everywhere gallery.

The gallery originally began with the opening of the museum in 2008. It allows children to control the flow and direction of water by building with pipes, going fishing, and racing boats. Now kids can continue to experience all of those things with some new elements as well. A new fishing hole, a new window graphic, and even a new fish tank and fish are part of the attractions. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held September 14 at 5:00 P.M. for the grand reopening of the gallery.

The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum is located at 315 West Genesee Avenue.

Popular Stories

1

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
2

Carrollton Township Man Accused of Threatening Teen in Seattle
3

Huron County Man Hurt in Tractor Accident
4

Missing Teen Located and Safe
5

Marvin Beekman Award is Received by Saginaw ISD