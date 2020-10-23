MidMichigan Children’s Museum Now Open
(source: MidMichigan Children's Museum)
After several months of remaining closed due to the coronavirus, the MidMichigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw reopened October 7 in a limited capacity.
The museum, which is normally a hands-on, interactive experience, is limiting the amount of interactive features in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. Fewer hand held toys and objects are available throughout the museum, while costumes and some fabric pieces have been removed. Certain interactive displays where social distancing isn’t possible will be closed, and the museum’s capacity is limited to 50, which includes staff and volunteers. Available toys will be replaced and cleaned every two hours during the museum’s operation. That runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The museum will undergo deep cleaning and maintenance on days when it’s closed.
For more information about precautions Mid Michigan Children’s Museum is taking upon reopening, visit michildrensmuseum.org.