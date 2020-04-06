      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

MidMichgan Health Wants Patients to Wear Face Masks, Schedule Telehealth Appointments

Michael Percha
Apr 6, 2020 @ 9:07am
source: Joann Fabrics/buttoncounter.com

MidMichigan Health is asking the public in need of medical attention to arrive at its facilities with cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus.

The coverings can include a cloth mask covering the mouth and nose, a scarf or a bandana. To view instructions on how to make a cloth face coverings, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The use of MidMichigan’s Virtual Health Clinic rather than an in-person visit is also strongly encouraged. Anyone who wants to make an appointment using the Virtual Health Clinic can call (888) 591-0500.

