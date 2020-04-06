MidMichgan Health Wants Patients to Wear Face Masks, Schedule Telehealth Appointments
source: Joann Fabrics/buttoncounter.com
MidMichigan Health is asking the public in need of medical attention to arrive at its facilities with cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus.
The coverings can include a cloth mask covering the mouth and nose, a scarf or a bandana. To view instructions on how to make a cloth face coverings, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The use of MidMichigan’s Virtual Health Clinic rather than an in-person visit is also strongly encouraged. Anyone who wants to make an appointment using the Virtual Health Clinic can call (888) 591-0500.