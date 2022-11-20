Midland’s Turkey Trot on the Tridge is On Thanksgiving Morning

No matter what the weather, there will be a big turkey at the Tridge and lots of festive participants again this year for the Annual Turkey Trot on the Tridge.

Participants walk or run for one hour along the Chippewa Trail starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Tridge. The event provides an opportunity to give back during the holiday season and is free of charge. No registration is necessary.

“Mid-Michigan Multisport is again partnering with Espresso Milano coffee shop, Dig Deep Race Events, and Greater Midland to host a food drive for family centers in Midland County.” said Jill Gushow, one of the event founders. “The Turkey Trot at the Tridge has become a tradition for many. It’s great to see so many families and friends enjoying themselves on Thanksgiving morning and, at the same time, helping fill the food pantries for the winter.”

Espresso Milano, 137 Ashman Street in Midland, will begin collecting non-perishable food donations beginning Monday, November 21. On Thanksgiving morning, Espresso Milano has again kindly offered to open its doors for those who want to gather for a warm-up beverage and drop off food donations after the event.

“There’s no better way to start Thanksgiving morning than to be outside, no matter what the weather, and share some fun with old and new friends. The Thanksgiving-themed attire that many people wear has become part of the tradition. And don’t forget to get your photo taken with the turkey when you finish!” said Greg Dardas, co-founder of the event.

All food collected will be distributed by Greater Midland to the Midland family food pantries.

“Twenty-seven years ago, the Fleet Feet Youth Running Club started running each Thanksgiving morning. We’re proud that this marks the thirteenth year that members of Mid-Michigan Multisport Club have expanded upon this and now we have one big Turkey Trot on the Tridge, attended by hundreds throughout our region,” explained Gushow. “Come have some fun and meet new friends!”

Event Details

Community members of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the Turkey Trot on the Tridge for the fun, informal, and free activity. No registration is necessary. Participants will gather at 8:20 a.m. at the Tridge for the annual photo and the run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., regardless of the weather. Participants and the public are invited to bring non-perishable goods to Espresso Milano any time starting Monday, November 21 and through Thanksgiving Day morning. Non-perishable donations will be accepted by organizers at the event at well.