Midland’s Road Diet May End Soon
WSGW News file image
Motorists traveling through Midland eastbound on the US-10 business route will be getting off their ‘road diet’ later this month.
The Michigan Department of Transportation expects the third lane on Buttles St. to reopen possibly by December 20.
Midland City Manager Brad Kaye says M-DOT will compare two lane and three lane traffic volumes, accident rates, speed and other factors after the third lane reopens. Once M-DOT makes a decision about Buttles, the study may look at the westbound US-10 business route on Indian Street.
Kaye says the traffic study was longer than normal because of the M-20 bridge reconstruction project.