Midland’s Popular Municipal Golf Course Will Benefit From A Ladies Professional Golf Tourney
Midland City Council members listen to a presentation on improvements to the city owned golf course during Monday's December 9, council meeting. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Midland’s Currie Golf Course will see some improvement, thanks to the Ladies Professional Golf Association tournament.
The organizer of the Dow Chemical sponsored event, Octagon, Inc., is donating $50,000 to the City of Midland.
Assistant City Manager David Keenan describes the first project, enlarging the driving range, to handle more golfers and allow areas of the range to recover from usage.
Keenan said players from the LPGA tourney at the Midland Country Club were using the Currie driving range for warm ups.
Octagon has expressed an interest in similar contributions in the future. Some other improvements would be relocating the putting green and adding sand traps at the current putting green.