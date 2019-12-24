Midland’s Open Door Shelter Offers Christmas Day Dinner
Image From Open Door
Midland’s Open Door, Midland County’s only soup kitchen, will be serving a traditional Christmas dinner at 6:00 p-m on Christmas Day at their location at 412 W Buttles in Midland, MI. Meredith Sweet Ministry Support Coordinator for Midland’s Open Door said “Anyone and everyone is welcome.”
Sweet added a couple of extra thank you notes:
Thank you to our friend Sue Rausch and her team – not just for serving lunch today on Christmas Eve, but for gifting us with these incredible tools for our kitchen as their gift exchange this year. Incredible generosity from incredible hearts!
Thank you to our friends at Pizza Sam’s for donating pizzas to our crisis shelters for dinner on Christmas Eve! A true blessing to our community, and to our friends in need over the holidays!