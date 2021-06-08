Midland’s Main Street Car-Free Through November 3

Main Street in Midland is now closed to all vehicle traffic and parking at Ashman, McDonald, and Rodd streets through Wednesday, November 3 to create The Commons Pedestrian Plazas, an expanded vehicle-free outdoor area. Midland officials said the pedestrian plazas have been created to allow for additional outdoor dining and retail space for Downtown businesses, event programming, and extra space for social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The intersection of Main and McDonald Street is closed to through traffic. The intersections of Main with Ashman and Rodd will remain open to through traffic while the pedestrian plazas are in place.
During the closure, the following spaces have been temporarily designed as accessible parking spaces for sole use by vehicles with a State of Michigan approved disability license plate or parking placard:
· Main Street – The second parking space north of Ashman Street on the west
side of the street
· Ashman Street – The first parking space east of Main Street on the north side of
the street
· McDonald Street – The first and third parking spaces east of Main Street on the
north side of the street
The new Commons Refreshment Area is a multi-block designated social district that allows visitors to purchase, carry, and consume alcoholic beverages purchased from participating establishments located inside this area. Visitors can purchase “to go” beverages in specially-marked cups that can be taken out and consumed anywhere within the refreshment area. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a participating establishment located within The Commons are permitted. Boundaries are clearly marked with signage and no open alcohol is permitted outside the area.
You can find planned entertainment programming, parking maps, information on The Commons Refreshment Area and Pedestrian Plazas, and more at www.downtownmidland.com