      Weather Alert

Midland’s Downtown Jingle Bell Fun Run/Walk Starts Sunday

News Desk
Jan 23, 2021 @ 7:00am
(WSGW file photo)

Downtown Midland invites people of all ages and abilities to bring out their holiday sweaters and “jingle their own way” with a free After the Holidays Edition of the annual Jingle Bell Fun Run/Walk.

Between Sunday, January 24 and Sunday, January 31 customers can stop by Ace Hardware & Sports  at 419 E. Main St. to pick up one of four route maps and a free jingle bell necklace. From there, participants can complete the run/walk on their own time.

The four map routes include a map for a one mile run for serious runners, a map for kids to complete with their parents, a map to “treat yourself” with downtown retailers, and a map for food lovers to “tickle their taste buds”. Participants are encouraged to check locations’ business hours online before they set out to complete the fun run/walk.

“We were saddened to cancel the annual Jingle Bell Fun Run/Walk in December, so we decided to bring it back in a different way in January,” said Downtown Events Coordinator Melissa Farley. “We hope this event is a fun way for people to get out of the house and explore all that our Downtown District has to offer this winter.”

Participants who post a photo of themselves to social media during the Jingle Bell Fun Run/Walk using the hashtag #downtownmidlandmi will be entered to win prizes courtesy of Ace Hardware & Sports. Winners will be announced February 1 on the Downtown Midland, Michigan Facebook page.

For more information about Downtown Midland, visit www.downtownmidland.com

Popular Posts
Explore Life on Other Worlds with Midland Center’s Virtual Pass
Saginaw Township Robbery Attempt at Kroger Leads to Arrest
Tuscola County Sheriff's Department Arrest Suspect Trying to Hide ATV
Saginaw YMCA Opens Virtual Learning Space for Children
Bay City Government Launches New Citizen Reporting Tool
Sports News