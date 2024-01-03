Midland’s Dow High School Evacuated After Gas Leak

Dow High School in Midland was evacuated due to a possible gas leak Wednesday morning.

Midland County Central Dispatch reported that the school was being evacuated around 10:00 and that police and fire personnel were on scene.

In a message to parents, the Midland Public Schools District said there was an external gas leak, and fumes got into the school’s ventilation system. Students who had vehicles were excused for the remainder of the day, while students who did not have vehicles were moved to Central Auditorium to await parents and guardians.

The district says it is working with the fire department to resolve the situation.