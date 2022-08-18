Midland’s DART Receives Federal Funding

Midland’s Dial A Ride Transportation (DART) service is getting a funding boost through a federal grant.

The funding comes from the US Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration, which provided the service with $167,000. The funding is part of a larger $23 million package awarded to Michigan transportation organizations, like the Flint Mass Transit Authority and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The money can be used to replace older fleets, upgrade equipment and facilities and invest in new technology.