Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvements Coming to Jefferson Ave.

By Jonathan Dent
August 12, 2024 7:42AM EDT
The City of Midland is advising motorists of upcoming traffic changes at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Wanetah Drive for Concept 5 Sewer Improvement work.

On Wednesday, traffic will be shifted to the far east lanes of Jefferson for water main installation, with both directions of traffic maintained. All lanes are expected to reopen by the end of the day. Starting next Monday, August 19, Jefferson Avenue will close to through traffic at Wanetah for storm and sanitary sewer installation, with a detour available via Wheeler Street, Swede Avenue, and W. Wackerly Street. Jefferson Avenue is anticipated to reopen by Thursday, August 29.

According to the City, the Sylvan Lane project will enhance the area’s sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water distribution systems. Construction schedules may change, and updates will be provided on the City of Midland’s website and social media channels.

