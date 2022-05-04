      Weather Alert

Midland’s Cleveland Manor to Begin Renovations

Ann Williams
May 4, 2022 @ 3:32am
Cleveland Manor aerial view (source: Cleveland Manor)

A groundbreaking and open house was scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 at Cleveland Manor I in Midland, a nonprofit apartment complex offering reduced rates for low income older adults and people with disabilities.

The complex was built in 1968 and designed by Alden B. Dow. The apartments have aging cast iron plumbing and outdated electrical systems that need to be updated for safety. The planned renovation will tackle those issues in all 105 apartments and add amenities such as walk-in showers, new cabinetry and upgraded water heaters.

The project, budgeted at $4.4 million, will also include sewer line replacement and two new electrical meter banks to replace obsolete equipment. Local foundations are covering most of the cost.

