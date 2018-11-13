Midland’s City Council Selects Leaders For New Term

Midland’s City Council is beginning a new two year term following the November 6th election. The first order of business Monday night was City Clerk Selina Tisdale swearing in all five members, including the newest member, Pamela Hall.

The council reelected Maureen Donker to serve another term as mayor and Councilman Marty Wazbinski as mayor pro tem.

The council named Steve Arnosky as its representative on the MBS International Airport Commission and as a representative of the city to Midland County’s Emergency Medical Advisory Board. The board oversees county wide ambulance service by Mid Michigan Health System.

Councilman Diane Brown Wilhem as its legislative director. In that postilion, Brown Wilhem will keep her fellow council members updated on action by the state legislature.