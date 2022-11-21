Midland Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

The end of Midland’s yard waste collection is approaching.

Residents have until December 9 to get their yard waste out to the curb. City crews will begin the final round of curbside leaf collection November 28, starting in Area B, then going through Areas C, D and A. City residents can continue raking leaves into the street before their area has received its final collection. Waste placed into leaf bags or bins will not need collection stickers during the final days of collection. No leaves will be permitted in the street after the final collection. Please avoid parking in the streets during the last round of collection.

For more information, visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/leafupdate.