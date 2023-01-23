Midland Winter Property Taxes Coming Due

Property Owners in Midland have until February 14th to pay taxes for Winter 2022.

According to the city, bills can be paid by cash or check at the Midland City Treasurer’s Office at 333 West Ellsworth Street weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or in the secure drop box outside City Hall after hours. Those property owners who have signed up to the City’s Auto-Pay service will be billed on February 14th. The City of Midland bills and collects winter taxes on behalf of other local governments and school districts, and does not levy any taxes on the Winter tax bill.

More information can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov/treasurer.