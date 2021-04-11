Midland to Begin This Year’s Mosquito Abatement Program
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Midland County Mosquito Control will be taking to the skies in the coming weeks to begin its annual mosquito abatement program.
Residents are advised that low-flying yellow crop-duster airplanes will be treating areas of standing water to eliminate mosquito larvae.
The active chemical used for mosquito control is safe for both humans and animals, with only mosquito larvae negatively impacted by treatment.
Residents are actually encouraged to watch the aircraft load, take off, and land from the Midland Community Aviation Discovery Area at Jack Barstow Airport.
Treatments will continue through the summer as needed.