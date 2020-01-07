Midland Teen Missing Found Safe
Police in Midland report Alexis Germaine has been found safe. The circumstances of her return aren’t immediately available.
Police in Midland are looking for a teen girl who went missing around the New Year holiday.
14-year-old Alexis Germaine walked away from her home between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. December 30 and 31. Germaine is 5’6 and 240 pounds with brown eyes and dyed bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a red Fila brand hoodie, blue jeans, and knee high camouflage hunting boots. She may be in the Saginaw area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at (989) 839-4719.