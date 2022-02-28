Midland Task Force Working Toward Flood Reduction

The Midland Business Alliance Advisory Committee on Infrastructure has released an update on progress being made toward the goal of reducing the frequency and severity of flooding in Midland and surrounding areas, and making recovery easier after any future flooding. The task force has been working toward the goal since the 500-year flood in May of 2020.
Steps taken have included a strategic planning session this past January, and raising nearly $1 million for flood reduction advocacy efforts, community engagement, and an engineering study. They worked with global infrastructure and engineering consulting firm AECOM, which prepared a report on the scope of possible flood reduction and resilience projects. The committee said it helped map out a vision for projects as they talk to legislators and the community.
The task force cites the launch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hydrologic/hydraulic study of the Tittabawassee River Watershed as a significant accomplishment in 2021. The next phase will include engineering recommendations for flood reduction solutions. There’s more information on the Midland area’s flood reduction and recovery efforts on the Midland Business Alliance website: http://mbami.org/floodstudy/