Midland Survey Seeks Input on Riverfront

News Desk
Jul 25, 2022 @ 5:30am
source: City of Midland

The City of Midland is using an online survey to gather input from residents about how they see the future of the city’s riverfront.

The “Reimagine the Riverfront” initiative aims to enhance the Tittabawassee River as a natural resource in Downtown Midland to create a public space that promotes leisure, recreational, and tourism opportunities for residents and visitors from all walks of life. The brief online survey asks respondents to share how they currently use the Downtown Midland riverfront; what facilities and activities they enjoy most; and what facilities, activities, and events they’d like to see developed in the area in the future.

The survey should take less than 10 minutes and can be found on the City of Midland’s website.

