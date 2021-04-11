Midland Summer Art Fair Returns to Downtown
Midland Center for the Arts (source: MCFTA)
After hosting a virtual event last year, Midland’s Summer Art Fair will be returning to the Downtown area this June.
The Annual Festival Supporting the Alden B. Dow Museum of Science & Art hopes to fill the streets with Art, Artists, live demonstrations, Music, and More.
Julie Johnson, Midland Center for the Arts Director of Museums, says the festival will have an expanded layout this year to allow for added spacing between booths, but capacity will be limited to follow state guidelines and regulations for outdoor public events.
In addition to new partnerships this year, the festival will highlight over 80 juried Michigan-based artists from all artistic disciplines, and local businesses will have their doors open for shopping throughout the weekend.
Take place June 5th through the 6th, rain or shine, the fair will be free to attend with free parking in the Downtown area.
For more information on the event or to apply to host an artist booth, you can visit midlandcenter.org/fair.