Midland Shuttered Hotel Owner Settles with City

The owner of two condemned Midland hotels will not appear in court after a settlement was reached on Wednesday with the City.

Bhavin Patel, who owns a former Days Inn and a former Best Western in Midland through two separate companies, agreed to pay nearly $19,000 in fines for over 100 civil infraction citations. The agreement reduces the total from over $60,000 by making the infractions first and second-time offenses with lesser fines.