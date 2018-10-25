Midland Shelter Program Getting A Special Gift

A Wednesday groundbreaking for this house will help the homeless in Midland. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Midland’s Open Door Shelter program is kicking off a unique fundraiser. The program will receive the profits from a home being built by the Midland-based contractor Greystone Homes.

Open Door Executive Director Renee Pettinger says the Bridge of Hope, a three way partnership program, will benefit. The shelter is joined by several churches to help single mothers find affordable housing. The program helps pay the rent during the first two years with the woman picking up the full rent at the end of the program. Job training and other self help classes are also offered. Last year, the shelter helped 250-homeless men, women and children. An East Buttles Street soup kitchen served over 40,000 meals.

Greystone Homes President Kelly Wall decided to donate profits from selling the Larkin Township home so the Open Door shelter can meet the needs of the community. The home is a three bedroom house, with a three car stacked garage, at 3060 Alderberry Court, off Sturgeon Road, north of Monroe Road.

Wall expects to donate $40,000 to the Open Door Shelter from the sale of the house, to be priced at $450,000.