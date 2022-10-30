Midland Sewer Cleaning and Lining to Commence Monday

Crews in Midland will begin cleaning city sewer lines beginning Monday, October 31st in preparation for a citywide sewer lining project. The work being done is part of Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan, which aims to improve wastewater infrastructure in response to historic flooding.

The cleaning will begin in the northwest corner of the city, then move west to east in quadrants until all areas are completed. Once each area has been cleaned, workers will return to install lining intended to repair existing cracks, reduce inflow and infiltration, and extend the overall life of the system.

The entire project is estimated to take 12 months, and will require road closures in areas where crews are working.