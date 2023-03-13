WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland Residents Reminded to Keep Waterways Clear This Spring

By News Desk
March 13, 2023 3:00AM EDT
(WSGW file photo)

The city of Midland wants residents to keep local waterways clean and free of garbage and pollutants.

In addition to being a violation of the city’s Code of Ordinances, dumping materials into waterways has the potential to harm the environment and increases the likelihood of overland flooding during rain events. Some tips for keeping waterways clean include keeping grass clippings and branches from accumulating in ditches or streams on or near your property. If you see any waterways adjacent to your property filled with sediment, vegetation or debris, contact the City’s Wastewater Department at (989) 837-3500. If you see someone dumping debris into ditches or streams, please call 9-1-1 to report it.

For flood safety and Midland floodplain information, contact the City of Midland Planning Department at 989-837-3374. For information on catch basin maintenance, contact the Department of Public Services at 989-837-6900.

