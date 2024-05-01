WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland Promotes New City Treasurer

By News Desk
May 1, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Share
Midland Promotes New City Treasurer
Heather Holzinger (City of Midland)

The city of Midland has hired a new city treasurer.

Heather Holzinger was promoted to the role following the retirement of former treasurer Dana Strayer. Holzinger started working for the city in 2007 in the water department, and has held positions of clerk, account supervisor and budget analyst. She has worked with Midland County, as well as in the private sector in financial management with Rehman Robson and Midland Area Homes.

Holzinger has a bachelor’s in accounting from Davenport University. She was honored with the City of Midland Strive Award for Teamwork last summer.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash
2

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township
3

Suspects Arraigned In Shooting Death of Saginaw Teen
4

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed In Mt. Morris Township Crash
5

Trump to Make Campaign Stop In Great Lakes Bay Region