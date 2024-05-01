Midland Promotes New City Treasurer

The city of Midland has hired a new city treasurer.

Heather Holzinger was promoted to the role following the retirement of former treasurer Dana Strayer. Holzinger started working for the city in 2007 in the water department, and has held positions of clerk, account supervisor and budget analyst. She has worked with Midland County, as well as in the private sector in financial management with Rehman Robson and Midland Area Homes.

Holzinger has a bachelor’s in accounting from Davenport University. She was honored with the City of Midland Strive Award for Teamwork last summer.