Midland Prepares for Independence Day Fireworks

The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for the 4th of July.

The department invites residents out to their Independence Day fireworks Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on the west lawn outside Dow Diamond. The free event will include music by Stone Street Revival and vendors selling food and beverages. The fireworks will begin at dusk, estimated for around 10:00. The City says the display will be visible from outside Dow Diamond, Founders Park, Whiting Overlook Park, and downtown.

The fireworks will be launched from the Saint Charles softball diamonds, and for safety purposes, Saint Charles and Towsley Streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. tomorrow until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The Chippewa Trail will also be closed between the Tridge and Whitman Drive tomorrow.