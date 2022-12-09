Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police
December 9, 2022 5:30AM EST
The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a scam using their phone numbers.
The department says that they’ve had several reports of scammers using their phone number to call people demanding money. The scammers claim that their victims have warrants, and say that unless they pay up they’ll be taken to jail.
The Police Department says that if anyone gets a call demanding money for outstanding warrants, they should hang up immediately.