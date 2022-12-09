WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police

By jonathan.dent
December 9, 2022 5:30AM EST
Share
Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police

The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a scam using their phone numbers.

The department says that they’ve had several reports of scammers using their phone number to call people demanding money. The scammers claim that their victims have warrants, and say that unless they pay up they’ll be taken to jail.

The Police Department says that if anyone gets a call demanding money for outstanding warrants, they should hang up immediately.

Popular Stories

1

Armed Neighbors Stop Home Invasion
2

Man Barricades Self, Victim Then Flees Police in Tuscola County
3

Family of Six Lose Everything in Kawkawlin Fire
4

Saginaw Police Looking for "Grinch" Caught on Security Camera
5

Animal Control Looking for Suspect Who Shot Dog