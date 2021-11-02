Midland Police Seek Purse Snatching Suspect

A woman was slightly injured during a struggle with a man who stole her purse in the Meijer Parking lot at 7300 Eastman Ave. in Midland. Police said it happened about 9:15 Sunday night, as the woman was putting groceries in her car. She said the suspect drove up and took her purse from the shopping cart. She went to the suspect’s vehicle to try to get it back, but as she held on to it, the suspect was holding on as well, and drove off. That caused the woman to lose her grip and fall to the ground, leaving her with minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair, thin build, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a light gray hoodie and glasses. His vehicle was described as a white or silver small, older SUV.
Midland Police are investigating. Call Detective DeFrancesco at (989)631-4244, if you have any information.