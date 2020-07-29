Midland Police Searching for Missing Woman
(source: Midland Police Department)
Police in Midland are looking for a woman they describe as voluntarily missing.
24-year-old Danielle Pickard was last heard from on Sunday, July 26 around 5:00 p.m. Police say her cell phone isn’t working and she was last seen leaving with friends.
Pickard is 5’5″, 150 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts with white and black Adidas shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.