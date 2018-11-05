Midland Police Search for Missing Girl

(photo courtesy the Midland Police Department)

Police in Midland are looking for an 18-year-old girl reported missing who is considered highly vulnerable. Breanna Jean Morse was last seen at her home on Friday, November 2 around 8:00 p.m. She was wearing a tee shirt, sweater, leggings and tennis shoes. She is around 5’2″ and 200 hundred pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Midland police at (989) 839-4713.

(source: The Center for Search and Investigations and the Midland Police Department)

Morse is the second girl to be reported missing. Police are still searching for 15-year-old Calista Post, who is listed as a runaway. Post went missing from her home in the 3500 block of East Curtis Rd. in Mills Township on October 20. She’s described as 5’7″ and 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. The Midland County Sheriff’s Department is handling that case. Please call (989) 839-4600 or (989) 839-6466 if you have information on Post’s whereabouts.

