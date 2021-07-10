      Weather Alert

Midland Police Looking For Hit and Run Driver

Dave Maurer
Jul 9, 2021 @ 8:08pm
source: Midland County Sheriff Dept.

On Friday, July 9th at approx. 4:21 pm, Officers from the Midland Police Department were  sent to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wanetah Drive for a report of a bicyclist who was  struck by a motor vehicle. The motor vehicle involved, fled the scene, north on Jefferson Ave  after the crash. The bicyclist, was identified as a 51 year old  Midland woman and was  transported to Mid-Michigan Emergency room for her injuries. At this time, the injuries to the  victim are serious.  

According to the victim and witnesses, the description of the suspect vehicle varies. The suspect vehicle is described as a SUV style vehicle possibly dark or silver in color. The vehicle is  believed to have been driven by a middle-aged man. The suspect vehicle should have  minor damage to the front end.  

The Midland Police Department was assisted by Mid-Michigan EMS, Midland Fire Department  as well as the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 989- 839-4713.

