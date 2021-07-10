Midland Police Looking For Hit and Run Driver

On Friday, July 9th at approx. 4:21 pm, Officers from the Midland Police Department were sent to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wanetah Drive for a report of a bicyclist who was struck by a motor vehicle. The motor vehicle involved, fled the scene, north on Jefferson Ave after the crash. The bicyclist, was identified as a 51 year old Midland woman and was transported to Mid-Michigan Emergency room for her injuries. At this time, the injuries to the victim are serious.
According to the victim and witnesses, the description of the suspect vehicle varies. The suspect vehicle is described as a SUV style vehicle possibly dark or silver in color. The vehicle is believed to have been driven by a middle-aged man. The suspect vehicle should have minor damage to the front end.
The Midland Police Department was assisted by Mid-Michigan EMS, Midland Fire Department as well as the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 989- 839-4713.