Midland Police Investigate Threat to Local Fitness Center

Ann Williams
Jun 29, 2022 @ 11:15am
source: Planet Fitness

The Planet Fitness in Midland closed early Tuesday night, after a man made threats to staff. Midland Police said officers responded to the business about 9:00 p.m., where employees said a man had called because he was upset his membership had been deactivated and would not be reinstated. Employees said the man threatened to show up at the fitness center and “be violent,” but did not mention any weapons.

The business closed early as a precaution, and Midland Police have extra patrols around the area. Police have identified the suspect and plan to bring him in for questioning about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police, (989)839-4713.

